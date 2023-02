CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A special election will be held in the City of Clinton to vote on medical marijuana.

Residents will vote on whether or not the city will permit the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, within city limits.

The election will be held on Tuesday, February 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Traceway Park administration building, located at 200 Soccer Row.

Click here for information on absentee voting.