CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five candidates have been approved to be on the August 2 ballot for Ward 3 Alderman in the City of Clinton.

The following candidates were reviewed and approved by the City of Clinton Election Commission:

Robert Chapman

Chris Hughes

Ronald Morton

Gary Rosamond

Reggie Walker

The candidates will face off in the special election to fill the seat that was held by Alderman William “Bill” Barnett, who passed away on June 9, 2022.

Absentee ballots will be accepted at Brighton Park. Registered voters from Ward 3 can cast absentee ballots during normal business hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 23 and July 30.

The deadline for absentee voting is Saturday, July 30.

Voting for Ward 3 Alderman will be held at Traceway Park (200 Soccer Row, Clinton, MS 39056) on August 2, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If a run-off is needed, it will be held on August 23, 2022.