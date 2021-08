HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police instructor Colendula Green announced her candidacy for Hinds County sheriff.

Green will face several other candidates in the race, including interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, Beverly Harris Williams, Tyree Jones and Leon Seals.

She previously ran for the seat in 2019.

The special election to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.