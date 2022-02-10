JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) filed official paperwork to run for re-election on Thursday at the Mississippi Republican Party headquarters in Jackson.

Palazzo is seeking a seventh two-year term representing Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District.

“It is an honor to serve South Mississippi in Congress. Republicans are likely to win the House majority this fall, which will give me an opportunity to chair the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee in the next Congress on behalf of our state. It is an important leadership post from which I’ll be focused on renewing funding for completing border wall construction, bolstering security at our southern border, and ensuring south Mississippi retains our critical role in homeland defense,” said Palazzo.

Other Republicans running for the congressional seat are State Sen. Brice Wiggins, Carl Boyanton, Raymond Brooks, Mike Ezell, Louis Charles Hook and Clay Wagner.

Democratic candidate David Seller, Libertarian candidate Alden Johnson and independent Jesse Graham Hudson have also filed to run.

