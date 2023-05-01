HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County sheriff candidate Marshand Crisler spoke out on Monday for the first time since he was indicted on federal charges.

Last week, Crisler was charged with soliciting a bribe and providing ammunition to a convicted felon. The charges stem from his time as the interim Hinds County sheriff.

Crisler said he’s still running for office, and he believes he’s the best sheriff candidate.

“I find solace in knowing that the American legal system still stands behind one of its founding precepts, that a person is innocent until proven otherwise. Therefore, I look forward, like any other American charged with a crime, to my day in court. And doing so, I am under no obligation to withdraw from seeking public office. I am still a servant of the people,” Crisler stated.

His trial has been set for June 12, 2023. The election is on November 7, 2023.