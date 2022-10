BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – David E. Farris was elected as the Ward 6 Alderman for the City of Brandon on Tuesday.

Farris was running against Michael Mann in the special election. According to city officials, Farris received 394 votes, and Mann received 118 votes.

Farris will be sworn-in and take his oath of office on Monday, October 17 at 6:00 p.m. during the Board of Aldermen meeting.