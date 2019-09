Delbert Hosemann grew up in Warren County before heading off to the University of Notre Dame, where he received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. He then obtained a law degree at the University of Mississippi, followed by a L.L.M. in taxation from New York University.

Prior to serving as Secretary of State for three terms, Hosemann was a partner at Phelps Dunbar, LLP where he specialized in business and tax law. He has also served in the United States Army Reserve.



