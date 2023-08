JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) has won the Republican Primary Election.

Hosemann faced State Senator Chris McDaniel and Tiffany Longino in the Republican race. Hosemann will now face D. Ryan Grover (D-Miss.) in the November General Election.

The General Election will be on November 7, 2023. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

