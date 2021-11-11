Drawing held for WJTV 12 News Hinds County Sheriff Debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A drawing was held at the WJTV 12 News studio to draw the names to determine who would get the first question in the Hinds County Sheriff Debate, as well as where the candidates would stand.

Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler will have the first question of the debate, while Tyree Jones would be asked the second question first.

Crisler and Jones will debate at WJTV 12 News on Thursday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

WJTV 12 News Byron Brown will serve as the moderator. The hour-long debate will be streamed in its entirety on WJTV.com.