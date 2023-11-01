JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With less than a week away from the Mississippi General Election, Hinds County leaders are gearing up for the much-anticipated day.

Hinds County Election Commission Chair Yvonne Horton expects to see a good voter turnout on Tuesday, November 7.

The county ran into a few issues in the past, including a staffing shortage and late voting machine arrivals, but Horton said they should not be an issue on Tuesday.

“So as of now, we probably have as many workers that we actually need, but we’re training a few extra people because you never know what’s going to happen on Election Day,” she said.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said as of November 1, the total number of absentee ballots cast in the county is 2,261.

“In previous years, previous elections, we did have more voters come in before this time. But hopefully, the ones that are not voting absentee, they will come to the polls and vote on Tuesday,” he said.

Wallace said this is one of the busiest times of the year, but his department is working around the clock to get the job done.

Horton said she’s thankful for the additional poll workers. Each worker is paid $200 per day.