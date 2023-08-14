JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Primary Election was an exciting time for many candidates, but one made history with his victory.

Rodney Hall defeated Charlie Hoots in the Republican primary for Mississippi House District 20 by 10 points in last week’s primary elections. With no Democratic challengers in the General Election, Hall is the first Black Republican elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives since Reconstruction.

“The beautiful thing of the of the matter or the fact is that when I was out on the campaign trail, knocking on doors in the heat and the rain, talking to neighbors, and that never came up. I do think that that’s a peripheral benefit, right? When you talk about the values, when you talk about principles, as the party will talk about the issues that matter most to people, I think that resonates despite the color that they are,” said Hall.

Hall is a nearly 20-year National Guard veteran and a former staffer of U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss.). He said he’s focused on the future of Mississippi.

“What does Mississippi look like, you know, the next five years, 10 years, next 20 years down the line? We still have some real challenges, even though we’ve made some progress. You look at poverty, there’s a lot of people that are still poor that are having a hard time making ends meet. Our education system, while it’s improved, there’s still a lot of work to be done there. Still at the bottom when it comes to our just overall health and well being down here. And so, those are some of the big issues that I’m looking to tackle,” Hall stated.

Also in the Legislature, incumbent Judiciary B Chairman Rep. Nick Bain will likely head to a runoff against Brad Mattox.

Presumptive House Speaker Rep. Jason White won his primary race, collecting 80% of the vote. White is the current Speaker Pro Tempore who is viewed as the expected successor to House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.), who is not seeking re-election.