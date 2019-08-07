Fitch prepares for runoff, opponent too close to call

Lynn Fitch spoke to her supporters and asked them to stick with her for a runoff in the GOP primary for Attorney General in three weeks. But as the crowd dispersed, which opponent she might be facing remained a mystery.

Republican stalwart Andy Taggart and State Representative Mark Baker battled back and forth through the night with a 1 percent margin between the two.

Lynn Fitch

Mark Baker

A Washington D.C. based group dropped $1-million in an independent expenditure over the last two weeks of the campaign. WJTV analysts say the air time bought with that money bought Baker significant name recognition. Baker’s name appears at the top of the ticket which supplied the candidate with another three to four-point bump.