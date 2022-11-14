JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Protesters were outside the Hinds County Commissioners’ office in downtown Jackson on Monday. They were concerned about the uncertified results from the midterm elections.

Among those protesting was Brian Flowers, who lost to Congressman Bennie Thompson in the 2nd Congressional District race.

“Who, if you can say who’s to blame at this point? That’s why we’re asking for the audit to figure out where the where the faults are,” said Flowers.

Flowers and his supporters claimed there was suspicious activity in the midterm election, noting that he and Thompson were neck and neck until the Hinds County votes were added, ending with Thompson sweeping the race.

Flowers and his supporters believe the chain of custody has been broken.

“We had to have the manager of a polling precinct, had to have those the boxes logged back to the courthouse that night. I mean, there’s no way it was illegal to take them, you know, out of that position. You know, you go from the precinct to the courthouse locked. No one touches it. Evidently, it’s not that way anymore,” said former Rankin County Voter Commissioner Monica Baldwin.

Hinds County Commissioners responded to the claims of mishandling of voting materials, reiterating that the media sticks were never lost.

“All of all of the compiled information that need to be confirmed through the use of the media stick, we have several ways. We have backup systems in terms of how we can get to a vote even if we can’t find a USB with the material that’s printed in the opening report and the code a report by the BSP 200. Those can be verified and backed up. You know once, once we get the paperwork in,” said Jermal Clark, District 3 Election Commissioner..

Commissioners have until Friday to certify all the results.

Flowers said he just wants a fair election, adding he has already mailed a letter of contingency to Thompson for an audit of the midterm election.