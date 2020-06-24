Flowers wins GOP nomination for Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district

FILE – In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Brian Flowers smiles in Clinton, Miss. He faces Thomas L. Carey in a Republican primary runoff Tuesday, June 23, in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District. The winner of the runoff will advance to the November ballot to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district. He defeated Thomas Carey with 70% of the vote.

Flowers advances to the November ballot to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

