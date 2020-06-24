Flowers wins GOP nomination for Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district. He defeated Thomas Carey with 70% of the vote.
Flowers advances to the November ballot to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.
