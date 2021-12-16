Former interim Hinds County sheriff asks election commission to look into ballot boxes

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission said former interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler has asked officials to look into the ballot boxes.

They said this is part of the process after an election has been certified. They said the request is not a contest of the election. However if irregularities are discovered, there will be a contest of the race.

Crisler said he is -not insinuating that the election was done unlawfully, but he wants to make sure everything was done to standard and to the law.

Tyree Jones was elected sheriff during a runoff race in November.