FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Poll worker training is taking place across the state as something new is on the horizon for voters.

With more than 40 days until the primaries, some voters will turn up to the polls and be surprised when they encounter new machines in Forrest County.

In this congressional election, voters will choose their nominee for the general election. About 60% of the state’s voters will be voting on the new machines on June 7, 2022.

One of the changes will be the way voters sign, which will look different in some of the larger counties.

“Electronic signature machines that you can scan your driver’s license. If you have any type of state issued ID, those new IDs that have the gold star on them could be scanned. We will also have the old signature books like we have always had. The machine is new. It will be a paper ballot that you fill in, like those scantron sheets, and you scan it in,” said Forrest County Democratic Party Chair Lakeylah White.

Thirty-five counties will have the new machines.

There are seven Republican candidates and two Democratic candidates on the 4th Congressional District ballot. If a runoff election is needed, it will happen on June 28, 2022.