FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – In Forrest County, people will cast their ballots for several local offices in the 2023 Primary Election.

The Forrest County Circuit Court tested each voting machine to ensure accuracy and election integrity. Marked test ballots are run through machines to make sure they’re calibrating.

“We put our heart and soul into making sure that all these elections are fair and secure. It takes a lot of time to download all the information on the machines. There’s a lot of training that goes behind it. The poll workers have to be trained. We have to make sure all the ballots are in and ready and have the correct spelling. There are a lot of things that go into it,” said Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.