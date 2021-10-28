Forum for Hinds County sheriff race held in Raymond

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Hinds County sheriff’s forum took place Thursday night in Raymond where 10 out of 13 candidates running were present to answer questions.

One of the questions they were asked was about the relationship between Jackson police and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. They were also asked about the responsibilities of the sheriff.

Tensions rose when the candidates were asked about the shakedowns at the Hinds County Detention Center just days before the election, which were done at the direction of interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler.

“You say shakedown. In the last 60 days, I’ve had 15 of them and taken over 100 weapons out of the system. That’s not a campaign tote I did that on day one,” said Crisler.

“As it relates to shakedowns before an election, it’s free publicity. We’ve seen a lot of these free publicity stunts going on,” said candidate Beverly Harris-Williams.

Election day will be Tuesday, November 2. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.