JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – In the November General Election, Jones County voters will have to choose between four candidates for sheriff.

Incumbent Sheriff Joe Berlin, Macon Davis, Kenny Rodgers, Sr., and Alex Hodge are running for sheriff. Hodge is the former sheriff of Jones County.

Davis on the GOP primary race on Tuesday. If elected, he wants to build a better relationship between resident and the sheriff’s department.

“I want my door to be open for them to come and express their concerns to me, or tell us we did a good job or tell us we did a bad job. And I just want it to be a place of personal, personal relationship, because the information we get from the public is key to our success,” said Davis.

Hodge wants to focus on stronger leadership and trust.

“The culture needs to change immediately, and when we come to the door, we will change that culture. We will bring professionalism. We will bring that not only to the people of Jones County but will also bring that to the men and women behind the badge,” Hodge stated.

Berlin said if he’s re-elected, he will continue to build upon the department’s achievements.

“We have served more bench warrants and indictments than any other administration in the history of Jones County. We have made leaps and bounds in our first four years, and I want to continue to work on my vision,” Berlin stated.

The three candidates we spoke with said they want to crack down on property and drug-related crimes.

“We’re going to continue making our communities safer with our kids by getting rid of these drug dealers and handling the drug problems that are in our community that people are tired of,” said Berlin.

“I want to assemble a team to go and work on hotspots where there’s a lot of street activity along with the thefts,” Davis stated.

“Property crime is on the rise, and drugs are on the rise. We will immediately begin zone patrol, and direct patrols, which will improve our deputy visibility,” said Hodge.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Rodgers, but he was unavailable for comment.