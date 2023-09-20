HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A second Hinds County supervisor has contested the August primary runoff election results.

Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin filed a petition to contest his loss to Wanda Evers.

He alleged that Mississippi Election Code violations were committed by poll workers during the runoff. Gavin also alleged that Evers did not meet residency requirements.

Evers defeated Gavin with 57% of the vote in the Democratic primary runoff on August 29.

“Poll books were not properly managed. There were problems at at least three polling precincts. Voters complained of undue influence by poll watchers and were told who to vote for. There were also poll books delivered to the wrong precincts, which resulted in voters being denied the right to vote. Mrs. Evers does not meet the law, two year residency requirement for the seat of supervisor for District 4. As of February 23, her homestead is at Hemingway Circle in Jackson, Mississippi, which is outside of District 4,” Gavin claimed.

Evers has not replied to WJTV 12 News’ request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.