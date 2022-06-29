JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The general election ballots have been set for the November General Election after Tuesday night’s primary runoffs.

In the 2nd District, Brian Flowers came out on top against his opponent Ronald Eller. Flowers is now tasked with taking on the nearly 30-year incumbent Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) for the second time.

In the 3rd District, Michael Guest beat his far-right opponent Michael Cassidy in one of the most surprising races in the state. Guest now faces Democrat Shuwaski Young in the general election.

In the 4th District, six-term incumbent Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) lost his seat. Palazzo has been facing a House Ethics Committee investigation that alleges Palazzo of misusing campaign funds. Sheriff Mike Ezell came out on top in this race and vowed to work hard for every individual in District Four.

Ezell will face both Democrat Johnny Dupree and Libertarian Alden Johnson in November.