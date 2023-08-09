JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The race for State House District 72 will move to a runoff election on August 29, 2023, after Tuesday’s primary.

The runoff election will be between Justis Gibbs and Rukia Lumumba, who are both running as Democrats.

Gibbs said his campaign will continue to reach out to residents in District 72.

“We’re going to do what we’ve always been doing, and that’s to make sure that we touch everybody within the district and actually listen to them, not talk at them, but listen to what their concerns are, because that’s what I would be doing serving as the next state representative,” said Gibbs.

Lumumba is looking forward to the importance of the August 29 runoff and making sure the residents of District 72 are involved.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to create that work as a legislator and those policies that help us create that community based, community led public safety efforts, such as the credible messenger and the violence interruption programs and the hospital-based violence intervention program,” said Lumumba.

The winner of the runoff election will move to the General Election on November 7.