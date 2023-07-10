JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, July 10, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the launch of a new statewide ad for his 2023 re-election campaign.

The ad, ‘Up at Dawn,’ features Reeves’ daughter and his stance against transgender athletes from competing in girls’ or women’s sports.

“I love watching my daughter compete in soccer with and against some of the best female athletes around the country. I never thought I’d see the day where radical Democrats are working to give boys opportunities meant for girls, but here we are. As Governor, I’ll hold the line against this insanity in Mississippi,” said Reeves.

In May 2021, Reeves signed Senate Bill 2536 to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls’ or women’s sports.

Reeves faces two underfunded opponents in the August 8 primary. He is expected to face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley in the November election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.