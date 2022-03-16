JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All registered voters living in the proposed Greater Belhaven Community Improvement District will have the opportunity to vote on the creation of a Special Local Improvement Assessment District during an upcoming special election on Tuesday, April 5.

Neighbors will decide on an additional property tax assessment of 6 mils to be used for neighborhood improvements in the district.

Those who live at 2-10 Park Avenue and 1501-1543 North State Street will also be eligible to vote.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m on Tuesday, April 5. Participating polling places are listed below:

Precinct 1 – Eudora Welty Library, 300 N. State St.

Precinct 8 – Fire Station #5, 1810 N. State St.

Precinct 9 – Belhaven College Library, 1500 Peachtree St.

The last day to vote by absentee ballot is Saturday, April 2 at noon. To accommodate the absentee voting process, the Department of Municipal Court will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26 and Saturday, April 2.