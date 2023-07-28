PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – As Philip Gunn gave his last speech at the Neshoba County Fair as Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, he left out one key detail: an endorsement for Mississippi’s next governor.

Gunn was the last speaker on Thursday to give speeches before the two main candidates for governor: Brandon Presley (D-Miss.) and incumbent Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). He enthusiastically talked about his past legislative actions and views of American politics. He did not endorse or mention incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves.

Gunn is currently not seeking re-election for the Mississippi House seat he has held since 2004. Though his own political future is unclear, the tension between Gunn and Reeves has been apparent in Mississippi politics for years.

When asked about a gubernatorial endorsement after his stump speech concluded, Gunn did not endorse Reeves.

“Clearly, the people have an opportunity to speak. They have a primary next week. I believe Tate Reeves will win. I do believe he will win. But, you know, whoever the nominee is I will support.” Gunn said.

WJTV 12 News informed Reeves of this after his stump speech. Smiling, he was dismissive of what Gunn didn’t say.

“I didn’t hear the speaker’s speech. I don’t know what he said, and I really can’t comment on that,” Reeves said to WJTV 12 News.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) taking questions from the press after his stump speech at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) talks to press after his stump speech at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

When asked about the heated lieutenant governor’s race, Gunn said that he would also support his party’s nominee.

Clay Mansell (R-Miss.) and Sharon Moman (D-Miss.) are running unopposed in the primary for Gunn’s seat. They face off in the general election on November 7.

Mississippi’s primary elections are set for August 8.