NETTLETON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gwendolyn Gray announced she’s withdrawing from the race for governor in Mississippi.

Gray was running as an Independent in the race. She has endorsed Democratic candidate Brandon Presley for governor.

“I am proud to endorse Brandon Presley because he will be a governor who takes action for our people — including making sure our families have access to affordable healthcare by expanding Medicaid on day one, making sure government is in the hands of the people, and investing in public education so we can create opportunities here at home,” said Gray.

“I am honored to earn the support of Gwendolyn Gray because our campaign is focused on earning the support of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who are ready to expand Medicaid on day one, cut the highest tax on food in the country, and clean up corruption once and for all,” said Presley.

Presley will face incumbent Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in the General Election on November 7, 2023.