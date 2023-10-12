HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing will be held after incumbent Hinds County Supervisor Vern Gavin, District 4, challenged the outcome of the primary runoff election.

The hearing will be held on October 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Gavin is contesting his loss to Wanda Evers in the Democratic primary runoff race, which was held on August 29, 2023.

The incumbent supervisor alleged that Mississippi Election Code violations were committed by poll workers during the runoff. Gavin also alleged that Evers did not meet residency requirements.

Evers defeated Gavin with 57% of the vote in the Democratic primary runoff.