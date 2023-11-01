JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Mississippi MOVE announced their ‘Roll2ThePolls,’ which is their polling precinct ride share service, will take place on Tuesday, November 7 for Mississippi’s General Election.

The service will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to Mississippians who are registered voters. The service will be offered in Forrest, Harrison, Hinds, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Rankin, Simpson and Smith counties.

Organizers said there is no cost for this service, and it is available regardless of demographics or any party affiliation. Booking for the service begins at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 1 in areas covered. Voters can leave a voicemail at 662-205-6683 or use the booking utility that will be available on the Mississippi MOVE website at that time.