HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a ballot snafu in Hinds County during the General Election on Tuesday, November 7, the unofficial results have been released in the county races.

Hinds County Supervisor Races

There were three supervisors races that had several candidates vying for those seats.

In the District 2 race, the unofficial results showed that Anthony ‘Tony’ Smith (D) defeated Darrel McQuirter (I). Smith received 9,692 votes, while McQuirter received 4,045.

McQuirter previously held the District 2 seat before he was defeated by David Archie. Archie lost the Democratic primary race to Smith.

In the District 4 race, the unofficial results showed that Wanda Evers (D) defeated Republican Allison Clower Lauderdale. Evers received 8,104, while Lauderdale received 4,593.

Evers previously defeated Supervisor Vern Gavin in the Democratic primary runoff.

In the District 5 race, the unofficial results showed that incumbent Supervisor Bobby ‘Bobcat’ McGowan (D) defeated two Independent challengers in the race.

Hinds County Sheriff

Incumbent Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones (D) was re-elected on Tuesday, November 7.

According to the unofficial results, Jones received 53,937 votes. His opponent, Reginald Thompson (I), received 7,934 votes.

Jones defeated Marshand Crisler in the August primary.

Hinds County District Attorney

Incumbent Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens (D) was also re-elected on Tuesday, November 7.

According to the unofficial results, Owens received 44,642 votes. His opponent, Darla Palmer (I), received 16,730 votes.

WJTV 12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. For in-depth coverage of the races and election news, head to the Your Local Election HQ page.