HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders announced more precinct changes ahead of the 2023 Primary Election.

Hinds County Precinct 1 voters, who have been voting at the Eudora Welty Library on State Street, have been moved to the Old Capitol Inn.

According to Hinds County officials, Eudora Welty Library has an accessibility issue for disabled voters.

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun said the most important thing is making sure voters are comfortable when voting.

“The venue that we had gotten was a little bit crowded, so we got a larger than venue so then our condition handicap accessible. The most important thing, the voters will feel comfortable when they come in, and we’re going to make sure that we have someone at the other location saying, come over to this location. That’s very important,” said Calhoun.

The Old Capitol Inn is located directly next door to the Eudora Welty Library on State Street.

Leaders with the City of Clinton announced a precinct change for some voters ahead of the 2023 Primary Election.

They said all residents who vote in state elections at Sumner Hill will be redirected to the Pinehaven Fire Station to cast their ballots. The Pinehaven Fire Station is located at 1973 Pinehaven Road in Clinton.

Precincts will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.