HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission announced the following precinct changes for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, November 7. If needed, the changes will also be in palace for the runoff on November 28.

District-5

Precinct 1 – Eudora Welty Library will no longer serve as a precinct location and has been permanently moved to the Military Building, located at 664 South State Street in Jackson.

Officials said voters for Precinct 51 – Blackburn Middle School have been receiving calls stating that the precinct has been moved to Truevine Baptist Church for the General Election, Tuesday, November 7, 2023. This is a spam call. Officials said the precinct has not been moved.