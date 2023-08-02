HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Just a few days ahead of the August 8 Primary Election, the Hinds County Election Commission announced precinct changes.

The changes are for the Primary Election on August 8 and if needed, a Primary Runoff on August 29.

District 1

Precinct 43 – Fresh Start Church will no longer serve as a precinct location and has been permanently merged with Precinct 38 – Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road.

District 3

Precinct 26 – Fire Station #15 has been temporarily moved to True Worship Ministries, 5019 Clinton Blvd.

Precinct 57 – Pecan Park Elementary School has been temporarily moved to the Jackson Consistory, 2901 West Capitol Street.

District 4

Precinct Springridge (SR) – Siwell Middle School has been permanently closed and the temporary precinct location will be Tabernacle Ministries, 2025 North Siwell Road.

District 5

Precinct 4 – Rowan Middle School will no longer serve as a precinct and has been permanently moved to True Vine Baptist Church, 1133 Pleasant Avenue.

Precinct 72 – Baker Elementary School will no longer serve as a precinct and has been permanently moved to Greater Harvest Baptist Church, 304 Cedar Lane.

Precincts will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on August 8.