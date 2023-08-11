JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Primary runoffs in Mississippi will be held on August 29. Multiple Hinds County races are headed for round two.

Malcolm Johnson was one of seven candidates vying for the Hinds County District 5 supervisor seat. Pulling in just more than 17% of the vote, he has qualified for the eventual runoff against incumbent Supervisor Bobby McGowan.

“We went on two streets, and we started knocking on doors canvasing this morning. Let them know that there will be a runoff on August the 29, and yes, Malcolm Johnson had made it,” Johnson stated.

McGowan declined requests for an interview.

Districts 3 and 4 will also move to a runoff with no candidates exceeding 50% of the vote.

“As many people ran, it shows you that people from all areas of Hinds County are not happy. For an incumbent to get 36% our of 100%, and so many people in the race, it shows you that the people of District 5 are really concerned about their district and the future of District 5,” said Johnson.

Johnson, a former Hinds County employee, hopes to bring integrity back to the Board of Supervisors, if he’s elected.

The race for the State House District 66 seat will also head to a runoff. Fabian Nelson and Roshunda Harris-Allen were the two highest vote-getters after Tuesday’s primaries.