HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee denied a petition filed by incumbent District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin.

Gavin was contesting his loss to Wanda Evers in the Democratic primary runoff race, which was held on August 29, 2023.

The committee sent Gavin a letter on Monday, October 2 that stated the results of the election will stand as originally certified.

In the petition, Gavin alleged that Mississippi Election Code violations were committed by poll workers during the runoff. Gavin also alleged that Evers did not meet residency requirements.

Evers defeated Gavin with 57% of the vote in the Democratic primary runoff.