HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Each of Hinds County’s supervisors face primary challengers in 2023. Twenty candidates and incumbents are fighting for five seats on the board.

Even amidst a crowded field this year, the three candidates for District 1 have roads and bridges at the top of their priorities.

“I don’t think that some people actually realize how bad our streets are until you get out there and have to travel them. I’ve paved over 100 streets in the last four years. I’ve paved more streets than all of the supervisors combined. We feel thousands and thousands of potholes, and we continue to do that,” said incumbent Hinds County District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham (D).

Eva Crisler, candidate for Hinds County District 1 Supervisor (D), believes part of the issue is the lack of communication between Graham and the District 1 constituency.

“Roads, bridges. The main thing is the people, you know, the people don’t know who to call or people don’t know who to contact. When they need something, you know, if you don’t show up at the neighborhood association meetings, so the people can be able to address the issues that they have in the community,” Crisler said.

Luigia Hodge, candidate for Hinds County District 1 Supervisor (D), said the poor state of Hinds County’s roads and bridges can be fixed with a simple reprioritization.

“You have Madison, that’s north of us, right? You have Rankin County that’s on the east of us. Green is green, right? All right. Their money is the same color as our money, right? The grass is green. It should be the same color. Right? So, you tell me why with that grass and those roads look different in our roads,” said Hodge.

The 2023 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 8. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.