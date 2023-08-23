HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Hinds County Supervisor David Archie, District 2, demanded a ballot recount and box examination after he lost the primary election on August 8.

Tense emotions flared at the Hinds County Election Commission’s Office on Wednesday, August 23.

Each ballot and supply box in District 2 will have to be individually pulled, searched through and accounted for before being documented.

“In District 2, the only true goal that I have is for people to trust the process, and so they are. Of course, this review here is one such remedy when people aren’t satisfied with the results and have called into question the results. And so, I am confident in the process,” said RaToya Gilmer McGee, Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner.

According to the initial results from the primary, Archie lost the race to Anthony Smith.

Archie claims he found discrepancies within the process of the primary election, but Smith said the people want someone new in the office.

“And I’m telling you, we’ve already found stuff, and I’m telling you that this matter will continue through the Democratic party, as well as through court, unless the Democratic party decides to throw this race out and run a completely new race,” said Archie.

” I ran hard. I represent the people, and David just lost. He should lose. He should leave with dignity. And you know, that’s what people are asking, that they want him to go, and he should cease and desist because he’s a further embarrassment,” said Smith.

If a person believes there was wrongdoing or mishandling of election materials, they have 12 days to contest. Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said he’s confident in the election proceedings.

“I’m very confident as the preparation goes for the election, the Democratic party, the Republican party and in this commission. I think we work well together as a whole. You know, we might start off as a rocky start, but as a whole election process, everything you’re going to get done by law,” said Wallace.

The commission has until next week to complete the examination.