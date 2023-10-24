HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With the General Election approaching, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors will see a lot of change.

Republican candidate Allison Clower Lauderdale and Democratic candidate Wanda Evers are facing off for the District 4 Hinds County Supervisor seat. The leading issue for both candidates is the aging infrastructure in the county.

“You can leave your driveway in Hinds County and see exactly why I want to run. I have been knocking on doors now and spoken to hundreds of people, and that is what they want the focus to be on. They want to see the dollars working for them,” said Lauderdale.

“Making sure their roads and bridges and streets are fixed. And we’re going to work with the rural areas because the rural areas feel like they have been detached from the county. When we start fixing our roads, bridges and streets, they’re going to be the first ones on the list,” said Evers.

Lauderdale believes District 4 and the rest of Hinds County would be better served through a look at the county’s finances and by filling a key positions.

“We need to look at where the money is going. We need to have a plan on how the money’s going to be spent. We need to have a grant writer. We are missing thousands of dollars in grants because Hinds County has not had a grant writer. And that’s a huge thing. Those are dollars that are going out the window that we’re missing out on,” she said.

Evers has also advocated for a county-wide audit. She hopes to make an investment in District 4’s parks.

“That’s the main reason why I got in is because I’m a taxpayer, and I don’t know where my money is going. So we’re going to restructure. We’re going to have an audit. We’re going to do beautification in all our parks. A lot of the towns in the district do not have parks, so we’re looking at areas where we can build parks,” she said.

The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023.