JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission has received criticism after the ballot fiasco during the General Election on Tuesday, November 7. Multiple precincts in the county reported ballot shortages.

Officials said the commission has launched an internal investigation into what led to the mishaps. From their findings so far, many polling locations that ran out of ballots were split precincts, where more than one ballot style is available.

Commissioner RaToya McGee, District 2, said they ordered 70% of the voter count for each precinct, but there was a glitch in the ordering process. She said they’re working to prevent another incident like Tuesday, and they want people to trust the voting process.

“I want to let voters know that we know that there is a issue. We saw that there was an issue, and we’re doing everything in our power to rectify the issue,” said McGee.

The commission plans to share the specific cause of the ballot shortage and release detailed documents about their findings as they work through the investigation.