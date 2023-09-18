HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General Election will be held on November 7, but some Hinds County residents are concerned about readiness.

During the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, poll managers expressed their anxiety after not being paid during the primary election on August 8.

Poll manager Shelia Davis said she’s frustrated, but she works because she loves her state and county. She said they work at least 14 hours.

Davis said Hinds County is behind when it comes to paying the workers, and the recent ransomware attack makes the process even more difficult.

“The machines, the things we use are not online, so there’s nothing they could do to both. Our concern now is getting us trained, getting a paper manual so we can read it. So, we will be at least abreast of what is actually going on and what we should be doing,” said Yvonne Robinson-Horton, an election commissioner.

The Hinds County Election Commission is looking to increase the pay for poll workers in hopes of attracting more people.

“We do have this on paper, and hopefully, we can work something out with this class office with IT, so they can get paid as soon as possible,” said Robinson-Horton.