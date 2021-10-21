Hinds County leaders announce changes for five voting precincts

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commissioner announced five voting precincts will have temporary or permanent changes for the Tuesday, November 2, 2021, special election.

The changes are listed below:

Precinct 26 at True Worship Church temporarily moved to Fire Station #15 at 4943 Clinton Blvd.

Precinct 54 at Hardy Middle School permanently moved to JPS Career Development Center at 2703 1st Ave.

Precinct – ED at Edwards Library permanently moved to Edwards Community Center at 108 Mount Moriah Rd.

Precinct – PN at Federation Towers temporarily moved to Sumner Hill Jr. High School at 400 W. Northside Dr.

Precinct 45 will reopen at St. Phillips Episcopal Church at 5400 Old Canton Rd.

Polls will be open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.