Hinds County leaders announce changes for five voting precincts

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commissioner announced five voting precincts will have temporary or permanent changes for the Tuesday, November 2, 2021, special election.
The changes are listed below:
- Precinct 26 at True Worship Church temporarily moved to Fire Station #15 at 4943 Clinton Blvd.
- Precinct 54 at Hardy Middle School permanently moved to JPS Career Development Center at 2703 1st Ave.
- Precinct – ED at Edwards Library permanently moved to Edwards Community Center at 108 Mount Moriah Rd.
- Precinct – PN at Federation Towers temporarily moved to Sumner Hill Jr. High School at 400 W. Northside Dr.
- Precinct 45 will reopen at St. Phillips Episcopal Church at 5400 Old Canton Rd.
Polls will be open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.