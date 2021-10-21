Hinds County leaders announce changes for five voting precincts

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commissioner announced five voting precincts will have temporary or permanent changes for the Tuesday, November 2, 2021, special election.

The changes are listed below:

  • Precinct 26 at True Worship Church temporarily moved to Fire Station #15 at 4943 Clinton Blvd.
  • Precinct 54 at Hardy Middle School permanently moved to JPS Career Development Center at 2703 1st Ave.
  • Precinct – ED at Edwards Library permanently moved to Edwards Community Center at 108 Mount Moriah Rd.
  • Precinct – PN at Federation Towers temporarily moved to Sumner Hill Jr. High School at 400 W. Northside Dr.
  • Precinct 45 will reopen at St. Phillips Episcopal Church at 5400 Old Canton Rd.

Polls will be open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

