HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County officials worked on Wednesday to calculate election results.

The officials confirmed that 21 alleged unaccounted ballots were never actually lost.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace said they have 10 days to certify the election results, which can be a tedious process.

With 108 voting precincts in the county, officials said it’s not uncommon for materials to be put in a secured location.

Election officials said they expect to have updated election results by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.