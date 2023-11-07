JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the General Election. Many voters have been met with long lines, and some in Hinds County have experienced technical issues.

As voters went to submit their ballots into the machine at Chastain Middle School, some were met with an error message.

“They’re doing the best they can. Let me put it out there. Those workers are doing the best they can. But just leave my ballot, just lay it on the table, and I’m just not comfortable with that,” said Elizabeth McGee, who cast her ballot at Chastain Middle School.

“To eliminate risk of technical error, make sure to press ‘Cast’ when submitting your ballot into the machine,” said Hinds County District 1 Election Commissioner Kidada Brown.

Polling issues were also reported at Byram City Hall. The poll manager told WJTV 12 News that they had a slow start due to workers having to remember how to work the machines. The manager said they received new poll book machines and only had one hour of training nearly a month ago.

One machine at the location was not printing tickets, but the issue was resolved. The manager said they had 500 ballots that were not theirs, and the Hinds County Election Commissioner had to pick them up.

Polls will be open until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

