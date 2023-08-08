JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One polling location in Hinds County ran into problems during the 2023 Primary Election on Tuesday.

Christ United Methodist Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson is one of the largest polling locations in the metro. On Tuesday, voters ran into a problem when they turned in their ballots.

Voters had to place their ballots in red or blue bags because the voting machines were not operating.

“I think it’s annoying that the machines are functioning this morning, but I’m not too worried about it. They’ll be observed when they feed them into the machine later, so I’m not too worried about it,” said one voter.

“Instead of putting my ballot into the machine because it’s not working, they’re waiting for somebody to come and unlock the machines. Just put it in a in a zipped up bag. Just have to trust that my vote will be put into the machine,” said Susan Ingram, another voter.

Despite encountering issues, voters still emphasize the importance of voting as one of the first steps to creating change.

Election officials said they were able to provide the key to poll workers, so voters would be able to scan their ballots at the polling location.