Hinds County sees low voter turnout for special election

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Election officials predicted a low voter turnout for the election on Tuesday, November 2.

During the Presidential Election in 2020, people were lined up outside of Christ United Methodist Church, which is a polling location in Jackson. However, very few voters showed up Tuesday morning.

“On big elections, I see a little line out here. But this one, I don’t think it’s going to be a big turnout,” said Orlando Morris, a voter.

“I was expecting the line to be wrapped around the corner like they do for when it’s time for a presidential candidate, so I’m really surprised that the people not out,” stated Latanya Wilson, another voter.

Tuesday’s ballot includes eight candidates for District 5 constable and two candidates for County Court District 1 in Hinds County. The race for the Hinds County sheriff is the most watched race. Thirteen candidates are vying to become the next sheriff, and voters hope a change in leadership with help spark a change within the county.

“A decline in crime, possibly more community events that cater towards youth. As a teacher, I see a lot of need for a lot of different youth advocacy and community events that will actually help the youth and help them to see that there are other things other than violence,” said Breniss Duffy, a voter. “I think it’s important to have good leadership who knows what’s going on and wants to actually be a pillar of change for the community.”

According to the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office, about 800 absentee ballots were sent ahead of Tuesday’s election.