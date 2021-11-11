Hinds County Sheriff candidates face-off in debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Captain Tyree Jones debated Thursday night at Jackson State University (JSU) ahead of the runoff on November 23, 2021.

One of the issues that was discussed was gun violence.

“We have a lot of people that have committed heinous crimes in our communities, and a lot of them are repeat offenders. A lot of them are convicted felons, so I do believe that if we take the guns out of their hands on the front end and be proactive, that certainly will reduce the number of murders in our community,” said Crisler.

“If you look at the statistics, the majority of the crimes that are being committed in the City of Jackson and in our community are not convicted felons with firearms. Some of them have not been convicted of a crime, but they are some convicted felon in possession of firearms as well,” said Jones.

The two candidates will debate on Thursday, November 18 at WJTV 12 News.