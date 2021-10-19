Hinds County sheriff’s race is two weeks away

Election

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – November 2nd is election day for Hinds County, and there will soon be a new sheriff and constable.

Crime is the number one thing pulling many out to vote this time around.

Some said they believe there is a candidate that will do the things they feel are most important to the success of the county.

Others said they do not see a candidate that will really do what people need to promote growth in the community.

No matter who is elected, people said they want someone who is serious about doing a great job to make Hinds County successful for everyone.

