HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County officials returned to the courthouse on Wednesday to count the ballots from Tuesday’s primary election.

The County Resolution Board said they didn’t leave the courthouse until 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, because they stayed to count ballots from the election. On Wednesday, they were getting a preliminary count of absentee ballots that came in.

“I’m just here to ensure that the votes and the absentee votes are counted equally,” said Wanda Evers, a candidate for District 4 Hinds County Supervisor (D).

“We’re waiting on those two precincts. We only down, I think maybe 13 votes. So, we’re waiting to see. And one of the boxes happen to be my own precinct. So, we’re really waiting to see what the results bring out and also the absentees,” said Malcolm Johnson, candidate for District 5 Hinds County Supervisor (D).

Officials said the count won’t be finished until the rest of the late absentee ballots come in. Some candidates are preparing for potential runoff elections on August 29.

“The top two vote getters will face off in the runoff on 29. Currently, right now, Wanda Edwards is the top place vote getter, and I am four votes behind Vern Gavin, the incumbent supervisor. So, we are sitting around waiting to see how these affidavit and absentee ballots shake out,” said James Lott III, candidate for District 4 Hinds County Supervisor (D).

One Jackson voter said he’s excited about the voter turnout on Tuesday, and he encouraged voters to come out for the runoffs.