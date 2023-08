HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun lost the District 3 race.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace told WJTV 12 News that Deborah Dixon won the District 3 race.

The only runoffs for the Board of Supervisors races will be in District 4 and District 5. The runoff election will be held on August 29, 2023.

Wallace said the election results are expected to be certified on Thursday, August 17.