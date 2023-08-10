JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There was a heated war of words on Thursday during a news conference held by Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

Archie claimed there was election fraud and corruption due to the outcome of Tuesday’s Primary Election. The incumbent supervisor lost the election to Anthony Smith. They were both running as Democrats.

Archie described the election outcome as a high-tech election heist and blamed former Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson. He said the fraud has happened in other communities around the state, including Yazoo and Hinds counties.

He called for a thorough investigation by the Hinds County District Attorney. He said he plans to ask the FBI and the Department of Justice to intervene.

Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie claimed there was election fraud and corruption due to the outcome of Tuesday’s Primary Election. (WJTV)

Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie claimed there was election fraud and corruption due to the outcome of Tuesday’s Primary Election. (WJTV)

Attorney Lisa Ross refuted Supervisor David Archie’s claim. She said there was no machine manipulation and that Toni Johnson is innocent. (WJTV)

Attorney Lisa Ross refuted Supervisor David Archie’s claim. She said there was no machine manipulation and that Toni Johnson is innocent. (WJTV)

Attorney Lisa Ross refuted the claim. She said there was no machine manipulation and that Johnson is innocent.