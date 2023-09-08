HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie, District 2, filed a lawsuit on Friday in the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Archie told WJTV 12 News that he’s suing the Hinds County Democratic Party, along with many others.

This comes after Archie lost the District 2 primary race to Anthony Smith in early August. However, Archie claims there was a high-tech election heist during the race, and he wants answers.

“We said in the beginning that it was a high-tech election heist, and our findings have shown that it is what we have said it to be,” he stated.

Archie said he has a Zoom meeting on Saturday with the Hinds County Democratic Party.

He claimed the Hinds County District Attorney, the Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of State’s Office are all on board with taking an in-depth look into the election results.